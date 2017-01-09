Gay love film picked up prior to Sundance debut

Even before premiering at the Sundance Film Festival, Sony Pictures Classics bought worldwide rights to Call Me by Your Name, a gay love story directed by Italy’s Luca Guadagnino, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

The film is based on Andre Aciman’s novel of the same name and stars Armie Hammer as a 24-year old American scholar spending the summer of 1983 in Northern Italy, where he attracts the attention of a 17-year-old Jewish-American boy, played by Timothee Chalamet. Michael Stuhlbarg plays the boy’s father.

Guadagnino’s first film that played at Sundance was “I Am Love” in 2010.

“Sony Pictures Classics has always struck me as the ideal home for cinema of real auteurs. It is a place where the search for a language and for unique stories is welcomed with enthusiasm and generosity by Michael Barker, Tom Bernard and Dylan Leiner. To me, the collaboration with his excellent team is a dream come true, and Call Me by Your Name is the perfect project for it. It is a very personal project, and making it was a moving journey,” Guadagnino told the Hollywood Reporter. “It is a film about the inexorable force of desire and love, as experienced through any path one might find on his/her way.”

In a statement, SPC said, “Visually rich, stunning, deeply emotional and sensual, Call Me By Your Name confirms Luca Guadagnino as one of the world’s master filmmakers. It will be a privilege to bring the movie to audiences around the world.”