UMOCA taking applications for LGBT youth Spring program

The Utah Museum of Contemporary Art is accepting applications for students wanting to participate in the Spring program, Out Loud, an artistic platform for youth voices in the LGBTQIA community.

“Through explorations in contemporary art and the creation of a museum exhibition featuring their own artwork, students build their capacity for self-expression and cultivate a sense of agency as important contributors to our society. The program promotes a safer space for interactions with peers, mentors and the greater community, helping students build positive social connections and share their experiences with others,” organizers said in a statement.

Students in grades 9 through 12 are encouraged to apply before January 16 at 11:59 p.m. at utahmoca.org/out-loud.