Utah Repertory Theater Company has announced its fifth season with five productions, and a possibility of a sixth. This year, performances will be presented at the Sorenson Unity Center Black Box Theater at 1383 S 900 West. The Company focuses on regional premieres, lesser-known shows and “genuine surprises.”

Feb 17–Mar 4

THE OTHER PLACE

Directed by Jason Bowcutt

Starring: Stephanie Howell, Andrea Peterson,

​ Eric Codora, JayC Stoddard

Synopsis: This Tony-nominated play explores dementia through the eyes of Juliana, a fifty two years old brilliant drug-company scientist. She is giving a speech to a neurological convention. As she speaks we cut away to scenes with her doctor, phone calls from her estranged daughter, and arguments with her husband who may or may not be divorcing her. Through it all she constantly refers to “the other place”, a cottage that the family once owned, and a place where Juliana feels she may reunite with her missing daughter and find some peace of mind. The audience is taken on this whirlwind and must decipher fact from fiction in this intense 70 minute drama. ​

Apr 21–May 7

KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN

Music by John Kander and Fred Ebb,

​Book by Terrence McNally

Directed by Johnny Hebda

Music Direction by Anne Puzey

Choreography by Ashley Gardner Carlson

Starring: Erin Royal Carlson

Synopsis: This Tony-winning best musical is the darkest of Kander & Ebb’s works. Based on the Manuel Puig novel “El Beso de la Murer Ariana”, it depicts the daily conversations between two cellmates in an Argentine prison, Molina and Valentín, and the intimate bond they form in the process. This surprisingly fresh story explores such themes as escapism through fantasy, effimenophobia, betrayal and manipulation, and ultimately love and survival. With such songs as “The Kiss of the Spider Woman”, “The Day After That”, and “Gimme Love”, audiences are in for a treat in this rarely performed musical. ​

July 14–30

BLACKBIRD

Written by David Harrower

Directed by L.L. West

Starring: Mark Fossen & Anne Louise Brings

Synopsis: This Laurence Olivier award-winning play was recently revived on Broadway starring Michelle Williams and Jeff Daniels. It was inspired in part by the crimes of sex offender Toby Studebaker and depicts a young woman confronting a middle-aged man, now a successful executive, fifteen years after being sexually abused by him when she was twelve.

Sept 22–Oct 8

STRAIGHT

Written Scott Elmegreen and Drew Fornarola

Directed by JC Carter

Synopsis: Fresh from Off-Broadway in its first production since New York, Utah Rep is proud to premiere this thought-provoking tragicomedy exploring relationships and sexual identity today. Meet Ben. Ben is a 26-year-old-investment banker. Ben likes beer, sports, and Emily. And Chris.

Sept 22-Oct 8

DISGRACED

Written by Ayad Akhtar

Directed by Bobby Cody

Synopsis: This 2013 Pulitzer Prize Winning play is centered on sociopolitical themes such as Islamaphobia and the self-identity of Muslim-American citizens. It focuses on a dinner party between four people with very different backgrounds. As discussion turns to politics and religion, the mood quickly becomes heated. Described as a “combustible powder keg of identity politics,” the play depicts racial and ethnic prejudices that “secretly persist in even the most progressive cultural circles.”

Season tickets, and tickets to the first production, are available at utahrep.org/tickets/