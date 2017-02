Starting tonight, Thursday night, and for the following 11 weeks, the “Underground Lounge” at Bricks, formerly Club Sound, is opening for a gay soiree. Cocktails and lounge-house music from 9 to 11 p.m. for those wanting something social and chill but still DO have to work the next day, and then they turn up the heat at 11 p.m. with DJ Lishus and dance ’til 2 a.m. for those truly wishing to T.F.O!

579 W 200 South, Entrance from the west side. 21+, hosted by Michael Westley.