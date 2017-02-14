February 14, 2017
Use your library card to support Orlando Pulse victims

Hoopla digital – a Netflix-like service that partners with libraries across North America including Salt Lake, is now bringing comic book publisher IDW’S Love is Love to library cardholders for free.

As the comics industry unites to honor the victims of the Pulse Nightclub tragedy last June, hoopla digital is joining forces with Equality Florida to benefit those affected by the Orlando tragedy with just a simple borrow. Patrons in Salt Lake can get involved with the use of their library card.

With this historic collection, the unique 144-page anthology features some of the most iconic characters in pop culture including Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern and even Harry Potter. Since debuting in comic books shops and bookstores in December, Love is Love has quickly risen to #1 on best-seller lists.

For information, go to hoopladigital.com and sign up for free.

