Tony’s Gay Agenda

CONCERTS

21Tuesday — Ariana Grande

Vivint Smart Home Arena, 301 S. Temple. Tickets $26.95-196.95, artsaltlake.org

DANCE/BALLET

30Thursday — The Little Mermaid

Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, times vary, through April 2. Tickets $15-35, artsaltlake.org

MOVIES

10Friday — Neruda

Broadway Centre Cinemas, 111 E. 300 South, times vary. Tickets $6.75-9.25, saltlakefilmsociety.org

31Friday — The Zookeeper’s Wife

Broadway Centre Cinemas, 111 E. 300 South, times vary. Tickets $6.75-9.25, saltlakefilmsociety.org

SPECIAL ENGAGEMENTS

4Saturday — RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 8: Thorgy Thor & Laila McQueen,

Metro Music Hall, , 9pm. 615 W. 100 South. Tickets $15, smithstix.com

22Wednesday — Black Grace

Kingsbury Hall, 111 Presidents Cir., UofU, 7:30pm. Tickets $20-30, kingtix.com

THEATRE

23Thursday — Not One Drop

Studio Theatre, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, times vary, through April 2. Tickets $20, artsaltlake.org

UPCOMING EVENTS

June 10, Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen, artsaltlake,org

June 20-25, 2017 Dirty Dancing, artsaltlake.org

Aug. 1-20, The Book of Mormon, artsaltlake.org

Dec. 14, Lady Gaga, smithstix.com