The Utah Democratic Party State Organizing Convention is 108 days away, and the party is taking applications for the executive committee through March 24. The positions up for election are chair, vice chair, secretary and treasurer. The chair and vice chair become members of the Democratic National Committee.

To file for the offices, email llittlefield@utdem.org.

County conventions run between March 25 and May 20. The State Organizing Convention is June 17.

More information at utdem.org