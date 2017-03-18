Ogden’s Own distillery announces award-winning Madam Pattirini Gin

Ogden’s Own Distillery announced that their new Madam Pattirini Gin and Porter’s Apple Liqueur will be available at Utah liquor stores on April 11. They also announced big wins at the 2017 Denver International Spirits Competition, where Five Wives Vodka and Porter’s Peach Liqueur received gold medals and Madam Pattirini Gin and

Porter’s Apple received silver.

“We’ve been waiting for a few months on the DABC to send us an order for our most recent creations,” managing partner Steve Conlin explained. “It’s nice that it coincided with the release of this great news regarding contest results.”

Madam Pattirini Gin is made from juniper, bergamot, coriander, cardamom, Nigerian ginger, and Sicilian lemon in small runs of less than 1,000 bottles. All bottles are individually hand-numbered by batch and bottle.

QSaltLake publisher and editor Michael Aaron reviewed the gin in the March issue of the magazine.

“The gin itself has a very rich and satisfying taste. Drunk as a martini (shaken, not stirred), it takes a complex run about the tongue with a strong juniper berry forward and a lasting Nigerian ginger finish.”

As the 35th child of LDS president Brigham Young, B. Morris Young, AKA Madam Pattirini, was one of the more interesting and little-known figures of the Old West. In 1895, he began publicly performing in drag as an “Italian opera diva” under the

pseudonym “Madam Pattirini.” Young performed as Pattirini in north and central Utah venues from 1885 to the 1900s. He could produce a convincing falsetto, and many in the audience did not realize that Pattirini was Young.

“Much like people will be surprised that a great gin comes from Utah!” Conlin quipped.

Porter’s Apple Liqueur extends the company’s flavored whiskey brands which pay homage to the infamous Porter Rockwell – a legend during the early days of the LDS church where he was bodyguard for founder Joseph Smith and served as a deputy

marshal in Utah. Rockwell was known for heavy-handed enforcement and the killing of many men.

Porter’s Apple joins Porter’s Fire cinnamon-vanilla and Porter’s Peach in the Porter’s family of whiskey liqueurs.

“We now have eight award-winning products on shelves in Utah as well as other states like Michigan and in stores like Total Wine & More across the country,” Conlin said. “Utah’s largest locally-owned distillery keeps growing.”

Underground Herbal Spirit, also produced by Ogden’s Own Distillery, was honored with a gold medal in the 2014 Denver International Spirits competition.

The Denver International Spirits Competition is judged by a panel consisting of top sommeliers, retail buyers, journalists, mixologists and beverage directors from around the world.

madampattirini.com