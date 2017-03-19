A round-table discussion, informed by a panel of scholars, community activists, public health specialists and sex industry workers, will explore how sexuality is politicized and the need to re-frame discourses about sex toward inclusivity and positivity. All Bastian Foundation Diversity Lecture Series events are open to the public at no charge and include opportunities for audience members to ask questions.The event is free to attend.

Organizers are hoping members of the greater LGBTQ+ / Leather/ Kink communities attend, as the format includes audience participation and questions. The details are as follows:

Sex Positive Politics: Safety, Satisfaction & Citizenship

Thursday, March 23rd, 2017, 7:30 PM – 9:00 PM

The Bill and Vieve Gore School of Business Auditorium Westminster College, 1840 S 1300 East