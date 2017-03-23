by Ked Kirkham

Two Winter Poems

One

I taste the lake

Slightly on my lips,

Carried with rain

On a warm wind

From west and south.

Bitter, briny, but still

Comforting;

It is my lake.

Now I want to taste the island,

My island,

To know it is there

Even in this darkness,

In this blinding rain.

Two

Winter thaw

Measured in depth

And speed

the water races clear

down no discernible slope

from no visible source

but for which

the cold wind vows revenge

and evening colludes

there will be ice here

tomorrow

Light Comes Up

Light comes up,

The soft color of dun.

Snow the color of cloud,

Cloud the color of sky,

Sky of lake,

Water reflecting light.

Light comes up,

Running down walls.

Through curtains like wind,

Changing the color of you

And the space between

Us,

Our light and dark.

You are pink there,

And shiny,

Glistening

water reflecting light

of done,

of satisfied,

of love making. Color comes up

through windows,

light

like snow beneath the sky color.

Lilacs, Suddenly

Lilacs, suddenly!

Color emergent in morning light;

That soft color

And namesake,

Violet just shy of blue,

Lavender just beyond pink,

And white infused still with green.

The petite fluted horns

With voluptuous intensity,

Along the back fence

Edging the garden corner.

These are not for the office complex

Nor the municipal plaza;

No, the lilac is personal.

Intimate

As grandmother’s dressing table drawers,

Secretive as a child’s first bouquet,

Effusive as a girl’s first love.

Lilacs,

neither clinging nor cloying as the wisteria,

They do not shock as the redbud

with limbs thrown about.

Lilacs, suddenly, bear to us

Summer

With a slower pace,

a time and place to sit,

a backdrop to memories we’ll pass around,

a centerpiece in the dining room

wafting fragrance, above the flowers

dropping quietly onto the lace

when we have gone.