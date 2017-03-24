QTalks

Join Equality Utah for QTalks, an engaging, fast-paced, hour-long lecture with four people teaching four 15-minute segments on topics related to Utah’s LGBTQ community: trans activism, legislative updates from the Utah statehouse, queer theory and reproductive justice. QTalks will be April 26, 7-8 p.m., at the Salt Lake City Public Library. Registration at www.eventbrite.com/e/equality-utahs-qtalks-tickets-32299226857.

UAF Volunteers

The Utah AIDS Foundation has a wide variety of volunteer opportunities available. The UAF will create a new volunteer opportunity for those with specialized skills, but are in need of the following: Client Services, Prevention/Education, Administrative/Events, Food Bank Reception, HIV Test Site, Office Support, Food Bank Stocking, Speaker’s Bureau, Team Projects, Season’s Giving, MSM Outreach and Special Events.

http://www.utahaids.org/volunteer/current-volunteer-opportunities/

Kate Kendell Inaugurates WSU LGBT Series

The Executive Director of the Nation Center for Lesbian Rights, Kate Kendell, will give the inaugural Peace & Possibility lecture, sponsored by Weber State University’s LGBT Resource Center. The NCLR is a national legal organization for civil and human rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender. Currently living in the San Francisco area, Kendell is an Ogden native and will deliver remarks Thursday, March 23, 2017, noon, at Shepherd Union, Ballroom A at WSU Ogden Campus.

The Resource Center will also announce the winner of a scholarship essay contest addressing: “What does LGBTQ mean to you and what will you do, or are you doing to make a difference? Take into consideration life experiences and how you navigate LGBTQ communities. What is the need of the LGBTQ community moving forward and what does the future hold?” at the event.

Easter Services at Snowbird

For the second consecutive year LGBTQ community faith leader, Christopher Scudderi will be performing the Easter Sunday Sunrise Service at Snowbird on April 16, 7 a.m., at the Snowbird Lodge in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

LGBTQ Suicide Prevention

The Utah Domestic Violence Coalition is sponsoring “Stronger Communities: LGBTQ+ Suicide Prevention” a full-day American Foundation for Suicide Prevention chapter-sponsored conference to raise awareness about LGBTQ+ suicide risk, bringing research findings to the attention of professionals and the public and explore strategies for LGBTQ+ suicide prevention in local communities.

Utah Department of Human Services is providing sponsor support

The agenda includes general and breakout sessions featuring national experts on LGBTQ+ mental health and suicide risk and will be focused on making mental health, suicide prevention, and education an LGBT community priority. Keynote presenters include: Caitlin Ryan, Ph.D., ACSW, The Family Acceptance Project; David Bond, LCSW, B.C.E.T.S., Vice President of Programs, The Trevor Project; John Blosnich, Ph.D., MPH, Core Investigator, VA HSR&D Career Development Awardee.

Registration is $50 ($25 for students); April 18, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., The Little America Hotel, 500 S Main St., Salt Lake City. Contact Emily Hoerner at utah@afsp.org or 801-230-7082 for information.