Hello spring!

After what has felt like a prolonged winter, spring is finally here. Warm weather, more sunshine and of course, one of the most popular times of the year to have a wedding.

In the past, being part of the LGBT community was more problematic when it came to wedding planning. Lucky for us times are changing and in many states (but not all) we are experiencing better treatment and even have marriage rights. In the spirit of keeping up with the theme of the issue, I thought it would be fitting to share some of my favorite pieces of advice.

First of all, don’t worry about what you “should do.” Instead of worrying about how to make your ceremony line up with (straight) tradition, view it as a chance to throw an event exactly your way, without any of the old-school “must-haves” that don’t mean anything to you personally. Take your wedding as an opportunity to be creative and really create a memory that will last a lifetime.

And what is a better way to be creative than to shake things up with the wedding party? Put your own stamp on the ceremony by choosing the attendants you want at the altar with you — whatever sex they are — and name them accordingly. Everyone loves a great title! Another consideration is how you and your partner will walk down the aisle. I’ve always thought it would be fun for two grooms (or brides) to come out together, flip a coin, and the winner decides who walks down the aisle first!

Speaking of parties, both of the partners deserve a bachelor or bachelorette party. One idea that I have always liked is having separate parties on the same night and then meeting up at the end. That way if you have a number of mutual friends you want to spend the evening with, no one feels excluded.

Finally, I think now is a good time to discuss the honeymoon. I cannot stress how important it is to “vet” a honeymoon location before booking the trip. Once you have a list of possible locations, it’s imperative that you research to make sure those locations are “gay friendly.” Sadly, not all locations offer the same legal protections and gay acceptance as we have at home – however, if you play your cards right, you may find a place that’s even better than what we offer here! I hear Greece is always an excellent choice.

Wedding planning is stressful. Before you embark on this journey, you need to accept the fact that it will not be smooth sailing. But, if you have done your homework and taken the time to plan well, the day will be successful. Just like all good things in life, I cannot guarantee it will be easy, but I can guarantee it will be worth it!