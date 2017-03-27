By D’Anne Witkowski

We all remember back in the 1850’s when a well-known politician famously said about the influx of Irish immigrants to the United States, “Culture and demographics are our destiny. We can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies.”

For context, remember that back then the Irish were not considered American (i.e. “white”), and therefore were treated as less than human because “real” Americans didn’t appreciate those dirty Irish sullying up the gene pool.

Thankfully discrimination no longer exists in America and as proof we have one day a year when everybody dons shamrock attire and day drinks, and the streets run green with vomit.

I am, of course, kidding. Not about the end of discrimination in America (it’s still very much alive even if the Irish are no longer the targets). Or the green vomit (college towns are excellent places to look for specimens). But about the U.S. Representative who said the super racist shit about “somebody else’s babies.” Steve King (R-Iowa) didn’t utter those words over 160 years ago, he said or, rather, Tweeted them on March 12.

There was plenty of outrage on Twitter in response to King’s “babies” comment, as there should be, but anyone who has been following King at all during his time in the House knows that he’s a racist creep who thinks that only white people contribute to civilization and that brown people don’t belong here.

He is also a raging homophobe. He’s been Creep of the Week more than once before for his hateful and stupid ideas about LGBTQ people.

Imagine that. Racist AND homophobic. It’s almost like if you hate people because of their skin color you’re likely to hate them because of their sexual orientation and gender identity, too.

In May King blasted the Obama Administration for issuing guidelines to schools about keeping trans students safe. King sneered that the next directive would call for all students to become “transgendered vegans.”

Shortly after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of marriage equality nationwide, King said that Justices Elena Kagan and Ruth Bader Ginsburg should be impeached since they’d participated in weddings for same-sex couples and thus should have recused themselves.

Shortly before the marriage equality ruling he claimed that it would throw the country into “endless trauma” because Americans would never accept it. He even introduced legislation that would ban federal courts from hearing any cases related to marriage equality.

In 2014, King suggested that gays don’t go to Heaven because they’re sinners. Earlier that year he suggested that business owners had a “God given right” to discriminate against LGBTQ people.

I could go on but you could always just Google him. If you haven’t recently eaten. His long litany of racism is on full display as well. All archived on the Internets for all to see. Did I mention that both David Duke and Richard Spencer are Steve King fanboys?

You know, a few years ago in the summer I saw a package of raw meat that had been run over in a Barnes & Noble parking lot. I suspect that if that package of raw meat run over in a parking lot had a mouth, it would say things like, “We can’t restore our meat civilization with somebody else’s meat babies” and “The natural meat family is a meat man and meat woman joined together hopefully in holy meat matrimony blessed by Meat God with meat children.”

In other words, Steve King is a hateful meat head. So why not donate $5, roughly the cost of a pound of raw hamburger, to Kim Weaver, who is planning a run against him? You can do so here: {URL https://secure.actblue.com/contribute/page/weaverforiowaexpresss}.

D’Anne Witkowski is a poet, writer and comedian living in Michigan with her wife and son. She has been writing about LGBT politics for over a decade. Follow her on Twitter @MamaDWitkowski.