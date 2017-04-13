Misty Snow to run for Chris Stewarts’ congressional seat

Last year, in 2016, Misty Snow made national headlines for being the first transgender person in America to win a major party nomination for U.S. Senate and the first to appear on a general election ballot. Today she announced she will be running for Utah’s second congressional seat, currently held by Rep. Chris Stewart.

“My campaign for US Senate was the first time I ever ran for office and I learned so much from that campaign,” Snow said in a statement. “I am starting this campaign much earlier in the process than my last one because I want more time to connect with voters, to build and train my team, and to fundraise.”

Snow cites the close election April 11 for the 4th congressional district in Kansas in a traditionally conservative district.

“While the Democrat didn’t win, they came very close in an election that should not have been close at all,” Snow said. “I see this a being a taste of things to come. If the president remains as unpopular as he is today it will be very possible for a Democrat who has good name recognition and can turn out voters to get elected in Utah’s 2nd district and that is exactly what I intend to do.”

Snow is a Utah native who works as a grocery cashier. She sees her working class background as being an advantage that allows her to connect with average people; allowing her to understand their needs.

In a social media statement, Snow said she plans to take what she learned in the U.S. Senate race last year and apply it to this race.

“Over the last few months we have seen our government show nothing but hostility towards people of color and the LGBT community; while, at the same time, eviscerating programs and protections that help women, working people, and the poor,” she wrote. “I cannot stand idly by while our government turns it’s back on it’s citizens. I want a government that truly represents people instead of one that represses people. I want a government that protects the rights of working people, of women, of people of color, of the LGBT community, and the rights of sovereign Native tribes. I am running for a congress because I want to be a representative who truly represents you, I want to be one who will fight for those who cannot fight, and be a voice for those who are voiceless.”

“All across the country, people are showing up. We saw it last night in Kansas in a congressional race where a Democrat came close to winning in a deeply Republican district. We are seeing it in Georgia, we are seeing it it in Montana. People are showing up because people are deeply troubled by what is happening in this country and want to see change. It can happen in Utah too and I believe that it will happen in Utah.”

“Last year was a presidential election year and the Democratic candidate for Utah’s 2nd district received 93,760 votes. Two years earlier, during a midterm election, the Republican incumbent received 88,915 votes. That means that if people show up, we can win that race and that is exactly what I intend to do,” she wrote.

“For those of you who want to know what you can do to help me right consider making a donation to the campaign. If just 500 people donated $100 each, that would be $50,000 and would be a huge help to the campaign,” she appealed.

She has set up a donation page at https://secure.actblue.com/contribute/page/mistysnow

Utah’s Congressional District 2 is largely made up of southwestern Utah, part of Davis County and the north half of Salt Lake County.

Portrait photo by Bri Bergman Photography