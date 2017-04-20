Alt Garden Club to hear about Spring City

Alan Barnett will discuss the historic architecture of Spring City, Utah, at the Alternative Garden Club’s monthly meeting, May 3. His talk is in preparation for the Club’s home and garden tour of Utah’s “Art City later in the month. The tour is always a lot of fun, but Alan’s extensive knowledge of the history and local building traditions of this pioneer Mormon settlement make it even more meaningful. The meeting is Wednesday, May 3 at 7:30 PM in the Sugar House Garden Center, 1602 E 2100 S, and Salt Lake City.

The club, founded for and by LGTB community members and their friends and allies, opens the meetings to any interested gardener. Membership is $20 per year. For more information, contact at altgardenclub@gmail.com, utahagc.org/clubs/altgardenclub or their Facebook page at bit.ly/altgarden.

Red Butte Garden’s 38th Annual Plant Sale

A Spring favorite, the Red Butte Annual Plant sale is slated for members Friday, May 12 from 1 to 8 p.m. and for the general public Saturday, May 13, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Support the Garden and enjoy an impressive selection of herbs, specialty annuals, vegetables, sun and shade perennials, ornamental grasses, shrubs, conifers, roses, vines, trees, and the best selection of heirloom vegetables, native plants and water-wise plants. There will be experts onhand, Garden staff and volunteers, to give qualified help to answer plant and gardening questions.

Enter through the amphitheatre gates from the four-way stop sign at Chipeta and Wakara Ways, turn left (or North) and follow the signs. Enter through the north-facing gate used for general admission during concerts.

Arts Festival Seeking Volunteers

The signup to become a volunteer at the 2017 Utah Arts Festival, June 22-25 has begun. Help out for a shift or two receive volunteer swag which includes a FREE shirt and ticket. Ages 14 and older are eligible to volunteer. Learn more about volunteering at www.uaf.org. #UnitedInArt. #artliveshere

Pygmalion’s “Silent Sky” at the Rose

Pygmalion Theatre Company’s season continues with “Silent Sky” by Lauren Gunderson, directed by Mark Fossen, which plays April 28 through May 13. The show features Brenda Hattingh, Hannah Minshew, Elizabeth Golden, Michael Scott Johnson and Teresa Sanderson

“Silent Sky,” tells the true story of 19th century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt, which plays out against a landscape of fierce sisterly love, early feminism, universe-revealing science, and a time when humans were called “computers.”

Performances of “Silent Sky” are April 28 through May 13. Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. with an extra matinee May 13 at 2 p.m. at Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, Black Box Theatre, 138 W. 300 South. Tickets: $15–20 from 801-355.ARTS (2787) or Artsaltlake.org

Utah Gay Fathers sharing members’ stories

The parenting support group Utah Gay Fathers is sharing stories from their members about the “struggles and triumphs in being both gay and a father.”

“Each of our paths are unique, yet there are similarities. You are not alone nor the first to stare down a path you weren’t sure would lead to happiness,” wrote group leader Ben Visser. “Our guest blogs are their own experiences and opinions. What is right for me may not be right for you. Only you can and should choose what works for you.

The blog will be available at utahgayfathers.org/opendoors/

Equality Utah presents QTalks

Activist group Equality Utah will present QTalks, what they call an “engaging, fast-paced one hour lecture with four people teaching four 15-minute segments on topics related to Utah’s LGBTQ community.”

April’s talk will include: Liz Owens on “Your Body Your Choice: LGBTQ Reproductive Justice;” Lucas Fowler: “Why I am a Trans Activist;” Clifford Rosky: “Teaching Homosexuality? The Campaign to Eliminate Anti-Gay Curriculum Laws;” and Connell O’Donovan: “Queer Nation Utah.”

The event is free and open to the public and is ADA accessible on Wednesday, April 26 from 7–8 p.m. at the Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E 400 South.