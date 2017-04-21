An evening of prose and poetry at the Marmalade Branch of the City Library may answer the question: Why would a “little boy from Magna” want to share his personal thoughts in public?

The “little boy,” Richard Clegg, now north of 60 years old, will shed light on the answer as he reads his prose and poetry Tuesday, May 9th from 6:30 to 7:30 pm at the library.

Why hire a hall and read his poetry and prose to friends and strangers? Richard answers he wants to affect other lives in the most positive way possible.

“My prose primarily tells my story of surviving being born gay; transcending the bigotry and prejudiced any one ‘different’ must face and being joyously happy at having lived an authentic life.”

His poetry is an attempt at sharing, “Soulful moments of triumph over challenges and moments of sheer joy at the tiniest and seemingly most insignificant of the world’s pleasures.”

Richard laughingly says, “Born and raised in Magna, currently the hotbed of murder and mayhem, [was] then a rather charming small mining town.” It’s there he gained an appreciation for art. He’s passionate for classical music because his, “Grandma turned me on to Opera at the U of U Summer Festivals (he asks if anyone is old enough to remember them?).”

A love of architecture may stem from his Great-granddad, Carl Neuhausen, who was the architect for the South Temple Landmark, Cathedral of the Madeleine.

A graduate of Cyprus High and has a Bachelor’s Degree from University of Utah and has what he dubs, “2nd and 3rd useless BDs, from the University of Maryland University College European Division.

He was an Academic Advisor at UM’s European Headquarters in Heidelberg, Germany. He lived in Europe for 26 years with his husband, whose death necessitated Richard’s return to the USA.

Returning to SLC he became part of Gay Writes (Community Writing Center at Salt Lake Community College). He has been productive writer, “I’ve written long and hard for 20 years producing 35 journal volumes.” Richard has been published in the Gay Writes Columns QSaltLake publishes, monthly.

Sort of an art polymath, he is a visual artist, a collector and a musician. His artwork for instance, has been on the cover of Sine Cera – CWC’s anthology of community writers’ work. His work is featured in private collections of friends and collectors in Europe. He could play the piano, but for a wounded finger.

He discovered, “I very much enjoy reading my poetry and prose before an audience. I want those who read or listen to my words be touched in some small way, changed in perhaps a big way and say to themselves. “Wow, I’m not the only one who has felt like that. He gets it and so do I!”

“There Is No Difference”

Poetry and Prose written and read by Richard Clegg

Marmalade Branch, the City Library 280 W. 500 North, S

Tuesday, May 9, 2017 6:30–7:30 pm

Light refreshments before and after limited parking — car sharing and mass transit advised