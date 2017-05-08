Derek and Babs pocket awards

Each year, Vest Pocket Business Coalition honors two people who have been exemplary advocates for local, independent business. This year’s honorees are Babs De Lay for the Richard M. Wirick Lifetime Achievement Award and Derek Kitchen for the Independent Business Advocate Award. Babs is owner of Urban Utah Homes & Estates and also serves as a member of the UTA Board of Trustees. Derek is co-owner of Laziz Foods and is Council Member of Salt Lake City District Four.

The Annual Vest Pocket Awards Ceremony will be held Thursday, May 11th at Pierpont Place at 163 Pierpont Ave in Salt Lake City. The festivities begin at 5pm with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres followed by the Awards Ceremony at 5:30pm. Tickets can be purchased at vestpocket.org/events.

The Independent Business Advocate Award honors a community or educational leader who has promoted and strengthened the position of local, independent business in Utah. Previous award recipients include Kim Angeli, former director of the Downtown Farmers’ Market (2016) and Jessica Thesing, Salt Lake City (2015).

The Richard M. Wirick Lifetime Achievement Award honors a local entrepreneur or business leader for contributions to the local economy and community through their efforts of focusing on local independent business issues and supporting the vitality of the local business community. Previous recipients include Scott Anderson, President and CEO of Zions Bank Corporation (2016) and Lucy Cardenas and the Cardenas family, Red Iguana (2015).