25th Annual Wyoming Rendezvous Pride campout

Civil rights organization Wyoming Equality is hosting its 25th annual Rendezvous, 5-day LGBTQ campout in the Medicine Bow National Forest, between Laramie and Cheyenne, Wyo. Calling itself the Rocky Mountain region’s largest LGBT Pride camping event, it brings over 500+ people together each year.

“In Wyoming, we treasure our public lands,” organizer John King said. “Many of us grew up camping, hunting, and fishing with our families and friends. Rendezvous bridges our shared passion for the outdoors and helps to build connections within the LGBTQ community.”

Activities include: hikes, a pageant, Olympics, dance parties, live entertainment, county dance lessons, potlucks and food vendors, film screenings, ATV trails (bring your own), smore socials, and more. This year, gay crooner Steve Grande will be the headliner.

Tickets for the volunteer-lead event support Wyoming Equality in its mission and can be purchased at wyopride.org.