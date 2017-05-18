Army Sec. Pick Out, Not in a Good Way

Tennessee State Sen. Mark Green (R) withdrew his name from consideration to become the next U.S. Army Secretary. He came under criticism for remarks about LGBT issues.

The senator, who has supported anti-LGBTQ legislation, suggested that being transgender is a “disease” and said he opposed policies that allow transgender people to use the restroom that corresponds with their gender identity cited.

A Gay Pole Vaulter, No Joke

Olympic pole vaulter from Canada who holds the NCAA indoor record in the pole vault at 5.91 meters (19.38 feet), Shawn Barber published a post on Facebook, “Gay and proud! Thank you to my parents for being such a great support. I continue to grow as a person and have a great support group. My parents are my greatest support and have helped me through a lot recently. To my friends, you are always my friends and I love you too!”

The Closet Still Kills

Aaron Hernandez, a promising member of the New England Patriots convicted of murder, committed suicide in prison. Prosecutors never established a motive at trial, but Newsweek magazine reports the motive was the murder victim knew about Hernandez’s bisexuality.

Letters were found in the cell to his daughter and his alleged long time boyfriend, who is, “is now on 24/7 suicide watch,” Newsweek said.

What’s a Broken Penis Worth?

A Chilean court has determined that a cross dressing prostitute’s penis is worth $5000 in a lawsuit filed after a male patron died of a heart attack during sex, resulting in a broken penis for the prostitute.

Officials reportedly arrived on scene and determined the penis was fractured. At the end of the case, the prostitute and the deceased’s wife apparently reached a settlement of $5,000.

They See Them in Tel Aviv

The city of Tel Aviv-Yafo has announced the theme of the 2017 LGBT Pride Parade is “Bisexuality Visibility.” The city sponsored Pride celeration begins June 3 and the city expects hundreds of thousands of people from Israel and around the world to attend. The actual parade on June 9, expected to draw some 200,000 participants, is the largest pride event in Asia and the Middle East. An anonymous spokesperson has revealed details of efforts by the Russian LGBT Network to evacuate gay men from Chechnya.

Russian Rescue Gays in Chechnya

NPR has reported that the Russian LGBT Network evacuated around 40 gay men from Chechnya to safety. In April, Russian journalists revealed details of six known prisons for gay men in Chechnya. The Chechen President has told Vladimir Putin that concentration camps do not exist.

Putin appeared to support a request by Russia’s Commissioner for Human Rights to form an investigative team to look into “the well-known information, or rumors” of torture against men “with a nontraditional sexual orientation” in Chechnya.

Simmons Sues Natl Enquirer

Richard Simmons is suing the National Enquirer, Radar Online and American Media in Los Angeles Superior Court. He accuses the defendants of libel and invasion of privacy. The Enquirer and Radar Online claimed Simmons underwent unspecified gender confirmation surgery, which his rep called a “complete fabrication,” in a series of “cruel and malicious” articles.

Simmons stepped out of the spotlight in 2014, which has led to speculation about his absence, an LAPD drop-by and even a podcast titled “Missing Richard Simmons.” In April, the exercise guru released his first public statement in three years, insisting he was never “missing” and that he had been dealing with some health concerns.

The defendants responded, “We stand by our reporting about him, all of which was based on solid sourcing and material evidence.”