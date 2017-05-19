One thing I know for damned sure is there is power in positive thinking. PRIDE celebration is an excellent time to measure your outlook on life; after all not every day is PRIDE, but it is a great time for Queer introspection. Do you think with abundance at the base of your mindset, or are you a scarcity thinker? Each one of us should regularly chase the questions and habits that surround positivity and how we perceive and act in life.

Positive thinking is a mental and emotional attitude that focuses on the bright side of life and expects positive results. A positive person anticipates happiness, health and success, and believes they can overcome any obstacle and difficulty. Positive thinking is not a concept that everyone believes and follows. Some, consider it nonsense and scoff at people who follow it. To that—I say bullshit. There’s enormous research that supports positive thinking as fact. To use it in your life, you need more than just to be aware of its existence. You need to adopt the attitude of positive thinking in everything you do.

With a positive attitude you experience pleasant and happy feelings, something so many queer people often complain about missing in their lives. This brings brightness to the eyes, more energy and happiness. Our whole being broadcasts good will, happiness and success. Even our health is affected in a beneficial way. We walk tall, our voice more powerful, and our body language shows the way we feel. Those of you who know me, I am a major queer skeptic on most things like this, but I have so badly needed positive thinking the last seven months that I am now a believer, for the remainder of my life.

Positive and negative thinking are contagious. We affect, and are affected by the people we meet, in one way or another. This happens instinctively and on a subconscious level, through words, thoughts and feelings, and through body language. Is it any wonder that we want to be around positive people, and prefer to avoid negative ones? I have ridden my life of toxic people and pretty much refuse to allow toxicity into my day to day. Negative thoughts, words and attitude create negative and unhappy feelings, moods and behavior. This is truth, and not a clue. Grab it, try it, practice it until it becomes habit, and then push it deep into your being.

1. Positive people expect their plans to work out. They don’t let fears and worry let them down, and they don’t allow thoughts of failure to dominate their minds.

2. Positive people don’t dwell on failure. If they fail, they don’t allow the failure to drag then down to negative thoughts, depression and discouragement. When they fall, they get up, try again, or find alternative plans.

3. They are always busy doing something useful. Positive people don’t stay idle. They want things done.

4. They don’t wait for change, they create it. They don’t blame their environment and other people for their life, but set out to make the changes they want.

5. Positive people learn to let go. Dwelling on negative things that happened in the past helps no one. It’s just a waste of time and energy, and prevents you from living fully in the present.

6. They don’t wait for happiness, they create it. Positive people focus on happy events, on success on enjoyment, and on taking action. They see and seek results, and refuse to be discouraged by people or circumstances.

7. Positive people live in the present moment and enjoy it. They don’t dwell on the past or worry about the future. When facing problems and obstacles they search for solutions, and are sure they are going to find them.

8. Positive people, never consider themselves as victims of circumstances which leads to negative thinking and lack of self-confidence and self-esteem.

9. Positive people take responsibility for their actions and for their life.

They take responsibility for what they did, and don’t blame people or circumstances.

They take action to make changes in their life, to progress and succeed, and do not wait for circumstances to change or people to help them.

10. Positive people believe they can create effective habits. They visualize, imagine, set goals, hold themselves accountable, ask for feedback, focus on improvement.

Think about it. Positivity is up to you.