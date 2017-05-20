##############################################

Derek and Babs Pocket Awards

Derek Kitchen and Babs Delay where honored by the Vest Pocket Coalition. Babs was given the Richard M. Wirick Lifetime Achievement Award and Derek, the Independent Business Advocate Award. Babs is owner of Urban Utah Homes & Estates and also serves as a member of the UTA Board of Trustees. Derek is co-owner of Laziz Foods and is Council Member of Salt Lake City District 4.

The Independent Business Advocate Award honors a community or educational leader who has promoted and strengthened the position of local, independent business in Utah. The Richard M. Wirick Lifetime Achievement Award honors a local entrepreneur or business leader for contributions to the local economy and community through their efforts focusing on local independent business issues and supporting the vitality of the local business community.

Sugarhouse Gayborhood Pub Crawl

Saturday, May 20 at noon, the famous Sugarhouse Pub Crawl begins with crawlers visiting nine brew pubs, bars, and restaurants in SugarHouse Gayborhood. The free event will end with a drawing for prizes and awards for a Twitter essay contest.

Proceeds will benefit KRCL- Salt Lake’s community supported radio. Local rock group Swantourage performs on Monument Plaza, 1100 E. 2100 South, 3-5 p.m.

Crawlers can get a passport at any of the participating locations then get it stamped at all locations to enter to win at the Monument Plaza at 5 p.m. Other prizes will be given for the best posts at #iheartsugarhouse and #sugarhousepubcrawl.

Participating Locations are: Wasatch Brew Pub, Ruin, Black Sheep at Epic Brewing, Mellow Mushroom, Sugar House Pub, Fiddler’s Elbow, Trolley Wing Company, Tap Room and Campfire Lounge.

Sponsor of the event, Sugarhouse Chamber of Commerce, suggests crawlers use ride sharing or public transit to get to the area (UTA serves the Crawl Area with the S Line Street Car, Bus Lines 21, 307, 320, 213 and 220). SLC Bike Taxi will be in the area to provide transportation to all locations.

Busy Pride Month for Alt Garden Club

The Alternative Garden Club announced a month full of activity for members and their friends.

Saturday, May 27: Spring City Tour (organized by the Friends of Historic Spring City)

Wednesday, June 7: “Edible Weeds” at Sugarhouse Garden Center

Saturday, June 24: Urban Garden and Farm Tour (Multiple Locations, organized by wasatchgardens.org)

The Alternative Garden Club is for LGBT persons and their straight allies who are interested in learning more about gardening and the natural environment. It generally meets the first Wednesday at the Garden Center in SugarHouse Park. For more information, contact altgardenclub@gmail.com or go to their Facebook page or utahagc.org/clubs/altgardenclub/ for a complete listing of this year’s events.

Watercolor Study of Male Figure

God Hates Robots will be featuring a study of the male figure during the Utah Pride Celebration called Aaronic Configuration by G.S. Larson at the gallery, 314 West Broadway, May 19 to June 9. There will be an opening night reception during the Third Friday Gallery Stroll on May 19.

Larson’s watercolor study comes from hundreds of nude photographs he has shot of men from all walks of life: male models, friends, neighbors, homeless men, hustlers and any subject willing to be photographed.

Aaronic Configurations tells stories about the 25 men in the exhibit. “Hints of emotions, bits of back story and details about the interactions with the models are part of his narrative approach to depicting the male figure,” according to the GHR’s statement about Larsen’s work.

A Pride of Cats during Pride

A Pride of up to 125 “show” cats will be at the Rocky Mountain Roundup Cat Show in Salt Lake City during Pride weekend. Cats from all around the country will compete for Best in Color, Division, Breed and the prestigious “Best In Show,” June 3-4.

This inaugural show and competition for the Wild West Cat Fanciers is sanctioned by The International Cat Association. A portion of proceeds will benefit the Community Animal Welfare Society. CAWS will have an adoption event for kittens during the two-day competition. Dr. Elsey’s Quality Products for Cats is a major sponsor.

There will be two judging sessions Saturday and one Sunday. Joining the judges is Mr Fate Mays, the international president of TICA.

Saturday, the designer of WWCF mascot, Kat Karson, the up-and-coming graphic novelist Tracy Butler will be signing copies of her graphic novels and the limited edition lithograph created for the Roundup.

The show runs 8:30-5 p.m. Saturday and 9-3 p.m. Sunday at the Hotel RL Salt Lake City, 161 West 600 South. Spectators bringing five cans of cat food receive a $2 discount on the admission fee.