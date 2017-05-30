LGBTQ Community Endowment Fund grant applications now available

The LGBTQ Community Endowment Fund leverages individual gifts to meaningfully impact Utah’s LGBTQ community, and Utah as a whole. Since 2011 the fund has granted over $284,000 to Utah nonprofits. Grants are available for nonprofit organizations that serve the LGBTQ community, with preference given to programs that:
- Are startups and/or engage in innovative work
- Increase the LGBTQ community’s access to public services
- Build the LGBTQ community and promote awareness of and respect for LGBTQ individuals and their impact on the common good
- Foster collaboration and promote constructive dialogue between LGBTQ individuals and the community
The Endowment Fund started in 2012, with a $50,000 challenge grant to help establish a transitional home for young men living on the street, 40 percent or more of whom identify as gay or transgender. In 2013 the fund committee formalized a competitive grant-making process, making $25,000 in grants to further the work of agencies across Utah working for equality.
2016 grant recipients were:
- Brigham Young Queer Alumni Association for a Recognition Banquet
- Utah AIDS Foundation for the PrEP, HIV Prevention Clinic
- Utah Pride Center in support of the Genderevolution Conference
- Spy Hop for their Move the Dial initiative
- Westminster College for their LGBT programming intern
- UMOCA (Utah Museum of Contemporary Arts) for their Out Loud Mentoring Program
- OUTreach Resource Centers for general operating for Ogden drop-in center
- Planned Parenthood for their Safe at School Program
- Plan-B Theatre Company for the Premiere of VIRTUE by Tim Slover
- Bennion Community Service Center to support the Alternative Breaks Program
- Utah Film Center in support of the Damn These Heels! LGBT Film Festival
- Youth Futures for their shelter, drop-in services, and street outreach
Apply now through June 30th. For more information, email lgbtq@utahcf.org
Applications are available here.