LGBTQ Community Endowment Fund grant applications now available

The LGBTQ Community Endowment Fund leverages individual gifts to meaningfully impact Utah’s LGBTQ community, and Utah as a whole. Since 2011 the fund has granted over $284,000 to Utah nonprofits. Grants are available for nonprofit organizations that serve the LGBTQ community, with preference given to programs that:

Are startups and/or engage in innovative work

Increase the LGBTQ community’s access to public services

Build the LGBTQ community and promote awareness of and respect for LGBTQ individuals and their impact on the common good

Foster collaboration and promote constructive dialogue between LGBTQ individuals and the community

The Endowment Fund started in 2012, with a $50,000 challenge grant to help establish a transitional home for young men living on the street, 40 percent or more of whom identify as gay or transgender. In 2013 the fund committee formalized a competitive grant-making process, making $25,000 in grants to further the work of agencies across Utah working for equality.

2016 grant recipients were:

Brigham Young Queer Alumni Association for a Recognition Banquet

Utah AIDS Foundation for the PrEP, HIV Prevention Clinic

Utah Pride Center in support of the Genderevolution Conference

Spy Hop for their Move the Dial initiative

Westminster College for their LGBT programming intern

UMOCA (Utah Museum of Contemporary Arts) for their Out Loud Mentoring Program

OUTreach Resource Centers for general operating for Ogden drop-in center

Planned Parenthood for their Safe at School Program

Plan-B Theatre Company for the Premiere of VIRTUE by Tim Slover

Bennion Community Service Center to support the Alternative Breaks Program

Utah Film Center in support of the Damn These Heels! LGBT Film Festival

Youth Futures for their shelter, drop-in services, and street outreach

Apply now through June 30th. For more information, email lgbtq@utahcf.org

Applications are available here.