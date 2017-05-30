Utah Pride Festival schedule

The Utah Pride Festival begins this Wednesday, with events ranging from religious to athletic, parade to posh, rally to dance:
Wednesday, May 31st
Event: Pride Spectacular
Where: Marriott at City Creek – 75 South West Temple
Time: 6:00 pm – 9:30 pm
What: Gala fundraiser. Awards given for: Dr. Kristen Ries Community Service Award, Pete Suazo Political Action Award, Breaking Barriers Award, Lifetime Achievement Award & Local Icon Award. Tickets and table sponsorships are available at utahpridecenter.org.
Thursday, June 1st
Event: Interfaith Services
Where: First United Methodist Church – 203 E 200 South
Time: 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
What: Sponsored by the Pride Interfaith Coalition of Utah. Many faiths and traditions come together to celebrate the sacred in song, prayer and inspiration. Each of the communities represented welcome and fully embrace the LGBTQ community.
Thursday, June 1st
Event: Youth Pride Dance (14-20 Year Old’s Only)
Where: Library Square
Time: 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm
What: DJ/Dance – $5
Friday, June 2nd
Event: Pride in Solidarity March and Rally
Where: Rally: 900 East & Harvey Milk Blvd (900 south) – March: to Festival Grounds 300 East 500 South
Time: 5:30 pm
Friday, June 2nd
Event: Utah Pride Festival – Washington & Library Squares
Opening Ceremonies
Where: Main Stage (Southeast corner of Washington Square)
Time: 8:00 pm
Saturday, June 3rd
Event: Utah Pride Festival
Where: Washington & Library Squares
Time: 12:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Saturday, June 3rd
Event: Outdoors and Proud 5K & Health Day
Where: Jordan Park & Peace Gardens 1060 South 900 West
Time: Registration begins at 8:00 am, race starts at 9:00 am.
What: 5K, Yoga, Kids Health-centered events
Sunday, June 4th
Event: Utah Pride Parade
Where: 200 South – West Temple to 400 East
Time: 10:00 am – Noon
Sunday, June 4th
Event: Utah Pride Festival
Where: Washington & Library Squares
Time: 11:00 am – 7:00 pm