Utah Pride Festival schedule

The Utah Pride Festival begins this Wednesday, with events ranging from religious to athletic, parade to posh, rally to dance:

Wednesday, May 31st

Event: Pride Spectacular

Where: Marriott at City Creek – 75 South West Temple

Time: 6:00 pm – 9:30 pm

What: Gala fundraiser. Awards given for: Dr. Kristen Ries Community Service Award, Pete Suazo Political Action Award, Breaking Barriers Award, Lifetime Achievement Award & Local Icon Award. Tickets and table sponsorships are available at utahpridecenter.org.

Thursday, June 1st

Event: Interfaith Services

Where: First United Methodist Church – 203 E 200 South

Time: 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm

What: Sponsored by the Pride Interfaith Coalition of Utah. Many faiths and traditions come together to celebrate the sacred in song, prayer and inspiration. Each of the communities represented welcome and fully embrace the LGBTQ community.

Thursday, June 1st

Event: Youth Pride Dance (14-20 Year Old’s Only)

Where: Library Square

Time: 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm

What: DJ/Dance – $5

Friday, June 2nd

Event: Pride in Solidarity March and Rally

Where: Rally: 900 East & Harvey Milk Blvd (900 south) – March: to Festival Grounds 300 East 500 South

Time: 5:30 pm

Friday, June 2nd

Event: Utah Pride Festival – Washington & Library Squares

Opening Ceremonies

Where: Main Stage (Southeast corner of Washington Square)

Time: 8:00 pm

Saturday, June 3rd

Event: Utah Pride Festival

Where: Washington & Library Squares

Time: 12:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Saturday, June 3rd

Event: Outdoors and Proud 5K & Health Day

Where: Jordan Park & Peace Gardens 1060 South 900 West

Time: Registration begins at 8:00 am, race starts at 9:00 am.

What: 5K, Yoga, Kids Health-centered events

Sunday, June 4th

Event: Utah Pride Parade

Where: 200 South – West Temple to 400 East

Time: 10:00 am – Noon

Sunday, June 4th

Event: Utah Pride Festival

Where: Washington & Library Squares

Time: 11:00 am – 7:00 pm