May 31, 2017
Six important things to know about the Utah Pride Festival

The Utah Pride Festival officially starts tonight with the Pride Spectacular at the Salt Lake Marriott Downtown at City Creek.
Some important things to know this year:

  1. Service Animals Only are allowed on Festival grounds
  2. Cash Only at the gates and beverage stations. ATMs are available
  3. Outside food and drinks prohibited. Filtered water available
  4. Volunteer for Utah Pride
  5. Buy your tickets online to get into the Festival faster and save a few bucks
  6. Hours:
    • Friday 5-11pm
    • Saturday Noon to 11pm
    • Sunday 11am to 7pm
