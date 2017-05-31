May 31, 2017
Video: Rainbow flag raised to half-mast to kick off Utah Pride Festival

Leaders of the Utah Pride Festival and Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski kicked off the 2017 Utah Pride Festival by raising the Rainbow Flag and reading a proclamation of Pride by the mayor.

The Festival officially kicks off tonight with the Pride Spectacular, formerly known as the Grand Marshal reception, at the Marriott at City Creek at 6pm. The dinner celebrates this year’s award winners. The rest of the schedule can be found here.

The flag was fully raised, then lowered to half-mast after the press conference, in honor of Gilbert Baker, creator of the flag, who died this year.

