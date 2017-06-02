Some last-minute changes to the Utah Pride Festival Main Stage schedule:

FRIDAY, JUNE 2

6:25p — Totem City

7:30p — MC & DJ

8:00p — Opening Ceremonies

9:30p — Jesse Walker and Mauricio Aviles

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

2:00p — Cheer SL

3:00p — Samba Fogo

4:05p — Orphans Caberet

5:05p — Saliva Sisters

6:00p — Minx

7:05p — Mama J

8:00p — TBD

9:00p — DJ Citizen Jane

SUNDAY, JUNE 4

12:15p — Katya Murafa

1:10p — Salt Lake Acting Company

1:55p — Salt Lake Men’s Choir

2:55p — Hive Riot

3:45p — Parade Winners

4:15p — The Spazmatics

5:15p — Well Strung

6:15p — Big Freedia

Tickets are no longer available online, but can be purchased at the gates, cash-only:

Friday: $7, Saturday: $10, Sunday: $10