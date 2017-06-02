Some last-minute changes to the Utah Pride Festival Main Stage schedule:
FRIDAY, JUNE 2
6:25p — Totem City
7:30p — MC & DJ
8:00p — Opening Ceremonies
9:30p — Jesse Walker and Mauricio Aviles
SATURDAY, JUNE 3
2:00p — Cheer SL
3:00p — Samba Fogo
4:05p — Orphans Caberet
5:05p — Saliva Sisters
6:00p — Minx
7:05p — Mama J
8:00p — TBD
9:00p — DJ Citizen Jane
SUNDAY, JUNE 4
12:15p — Katya Murafa
1:10p — Salt Lake Acting Company
1:55p — Salt Lake Men’s Choir
2:55p — Hive Riot
3:45p — Parade Winners
4:15p — The Spazmatics
5:15p — Well Strung
6:15p — Big Freedia
Tickets are no longer available online, but can be purchased at the gates, cash-only:
Friday: $7, Saturday: $10, Sunday: $10