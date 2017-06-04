U.S. Soccer team wears rainbow jerseys at Rio Tinto Stadium

Soccer fans ditching part of Utah Pride this weekend got a taste of Pride nonetheless, as U.S. Soccer is celebrating LGBTQ Pride month by wearing pride-inspired jerseys with rainbow numbers.

The U.S. Men’s and Women’s National Teams are both wearing the jerseys during their matches in June.

The U.S. Men’s National Team debuted the jerseys against Venezuela on June 3 at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah. The U.S. Women’s National Team will wear the jerseys in away friendlies against Sweden on June 8 and Norway on June 11.

U.S. Soccer is working in partnership with the You Can Play Project, which is dedicated “to ensuring equality, respect and safety for all athletes, coaches, and fans without regard for sexual orientation and/or gender identity.”

One set of game-issued jerseys from each team will be available in an online charity auction. In addition, fans will have the opportunity to purchase customized jerseys with the rainbow numbers through ussoccerstore.com.

A special “One Nation. One Team.” hat with rainbow lettering will be on sale. Proceeds from all three opportunities will be donated to the You Can Play Project.

The Federation will also produce a public service video featuring members of both senior National Teams expressing acceptance and inclusion of athletes from all backgrounds.

As a long-time supporter of the LGBTQ community, in 2016 U.S. Soccer promoted the hashtag #OneNation in support of the victims of the Pulse Night Club shooting. U.S. MNT captain Michael Bradley wore a special rainbow armband with the One Nation inscription, and auctioned off the armband and his jersey.