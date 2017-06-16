June 16, 2017
The Alternative Garden Club will join with Wasatch Community Gardens, which will be holding its Urban Garden Tour (formerly known as Tour de Coops) on Saturday, June 24.  This is a self-guided tour featuring properties in Salt Lake City where chickens and edible produce are being raised.

“It’s really fascinating to see what people are able to grow right here in the city,” said AGC’s Geoff Partain. “While some of the gardens are beautifully kept, and others are more ‘natural,’ we always have a fun time looking at them.”

The group will be meeting for breakfast at the home of some members and then carpooling from there.

The event is free for club members, but an RSVP is required to get the address of the breakfast and a ticket to the event.

RSVP to altgardenclub@gmail.com

