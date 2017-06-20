Arts: The Final, Final Farewell Tour of Dick & Delores DelRubio

Utah native Alan Palmer and are near the end of a 20-state, 24-day tour of their hilarious homage to the husband and wife lounge act duo, Dick and Delores DelRubio. Dick and Delores share their stories of celebrity, love, life and entertaining. From competing with Liz Taylor, wedding Elvis, bedding Donald Trump and performing in burlesque, Dick and Delores will literally charm the pants right off of you!

Tuesday, June 27, 7 p.m., Sugar Space Arts Warehouse, 132 S 800 W. Tickets at web.ovationtix.com