Gallup: Marriage Equality approved

A record number of adults say same-sex marriage should be legal in the United States, according to the Gallup organization. Gallup first started tracking the question in 1996 and 68 percent then said same-sex marriage shouldn’t be legally valid. Now, the trend has basically reversed, with 64 percent saying it should be legal and 34 percent saying it shouldn’t.

Support for marriage has grown among all parties: 74 percent of Democrats approve ― down from 79 percent last year ― 71 percent Independents, 47 percent Republicans and 55 percent U.S. Catholics approve.

Pride Parades at center of attention

Los Angeles: About 30,000 people participated in the #resist-themed march replacing the traditional LA Pride Parade. Instead of drag queens, naked boys and dykes on bikes there were speeches from, among others, Mayor Eric Garcetti and congressional representatives Maxine Waters and Adam Schiff, as well as a great deal of virtue signaling.

Washington, DC: The #resist march in DC attracted over 200,000 for the national Equality March for Unity and Pride. The march was disrupted by No Justice No Pride, protesting perceived slights to the transgender people and people of color and corporate and police participation in Pride festivities. The march was rerouted without incident.

Charlotte, NC: Charlotte Pride plans a traditional Parade with community entries in July. Controversy brews over the denial of a parade entry by local Gay Republicans because they support President Trump. Charlotte Pride wrote, “…Reserves the right to decline participation to groups or organizations which do not reflect the mission, vision and values of our organization.”

The entry applicants said, “It was going to be fun. We wanted to be energetic. We wanted to show that we weren’t racist, bigoted, misogynistic.” National Log Cabin Republicans condemned the event organizer’s actions. A law suit has been threatened.

Walk on rainbow in Atlanta

The city of Atlanta, Georgia painted crosswalks in rainbow colors in the Midtown community during Atlanta Pride Week and now Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed said the Atlanta Rainbow Crosswalks will stay year-round. All four crosswalks at the intersection of 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue will be permanently faggotized with the rainbow flag. The design was purposely installed on the one-year anniversary of the shooting at Pulse nightclub.

Taiwan court rules for marriage equality, China makes a move

In a ruling that paves the way for Taiwan to become the first country in Asia to recognize same-sex marriage, the constitutional court struck down the Civil Code’s definition of marriage as being only between a man and a woman. The legislature has two years to amend or enact laws addressing the issue or the court’s ruling will allow couples to have “their marriage registration effectuated at the authorities in charge of household registration.” On the mainland, The Peoples Republic of China has begun to develop an alteration to the law to allow marriage equality.

Gay man runs for Session’s seat

Michael Hansen is one of eight Alabama Democrats seeking to replace now U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions in the U.S. Senate. Hansen acknowledges that being gay, the executive director of anti-air pollution health advocacy group, and a Democrat make him a long shot for victory.

He thinks the chances of a Democrat victory are improved because, “We’ve had our share of corrupt politicians here.” Referring to the scandal and resignation of Gov. Robert Bentley and corruption conviction of Speaker of the House Mike Hubbard, “I think people are sick and tired of that sort of business as usual, shady politics and corruption,” adding “my record of integrity is pretty impeccable.”

Lady Bunny hopping mad at PC

Drag legend Lady Bunny’s hit show is still going strong at the historic Stonewall Inn in New York City after opening a year ago.

But, Bunny sees a damaging culture of political correctness and extreme political turmoil. “Many folks are walking on eggshells to the extent that I think it’s stifling dialogues,” she recently told Huffington Post. “As a seditious, third party-voting socialist leaner, I disagree with almost everyone on the right and our left, which isn’t as far left as I am,” she said. “My show is a much-needed escape into a world of demented laughter.”

A Chelsea morning, free at last

Chelsea Manning, the former Army analyst convicted of leaking government secrets, was released from prison after serving seven of a 35-year sentence. President Obama commuted the sentence. Soon after conviction, Manning began hormone therapy and wanted to be known by the name Chelsea. The Army agreed in 2016 to allow her to receive medical treatment for gender dysphoria.

The Army announced Manning is on unpaid, active-duty status that gives her access to some medical benefits and other privileges.

Seattle Mayor bows out

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray dropped his re-election bid after a lawsuit alleged he paid an underage male teen for sex in the 1980s. Filings revealed four other men made the same claim. He has called the accusations “untrue,” and said the law firm representing one of the men had a history of homophobia and political motivations to take him down.

Murray has been a fixture in Washington State politics where he sponsored and passed anti-discrimination laws. He forged a coalition that made Washington one of the first states to pass a same-sex marriage law through a statewide ballot initiative.

With Seattle’s booming economy he was seen as cruising to victory. Now, a dozen or so candidates are running, including a former United States attorney for Seattle, Jenny Durkan, and a former mayor, Mike McGinn. Ms. Durkan was a trailblazer as an LGBT-identified person serving as a U.S. Attorney.

TV reboots “Dynasty,” goes full gay

The CW’s network has released the trailer for the revival of the ’80s prime-time soap opera “Dynasty.” It will air this fall at 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The show ratchets up the glitz and glam that made the original a cult classic, but with major changes. Cristal (nee’ Linda Evans’ Krystle) is not Blake Carrington’s former secretary but a Latina business woman.

There’s no hint of an Alexis character, brought to life by Joan Collins and there is some steamy gay sex, as Sammy Jo is now a male character. The story arc, the sets, the snark, even the house seem to be the same from the original.

Watch the full action and eye-candy packed trailer at bit.ly/dynastytrailer.

Who knew, Lou Reed, transphobic?

You can’t take a walk on the wild side at U of Guelph in Ontario, Canada. Deceased singer/songwriter Lou Reed’s iconic “Walk on the Wild Side” 1972 anthem to Andy Warhol’s pal Holly Woodlawn was played at an event to distribute summer bus passes. After complaints from transgender students that the lyrics were “hurtful,” the Central Student Organization posted an apology and explained, “The person making the list did not know or understand the lyrics.”

The CSA explained, “The song is understood to be transphobic because of the lyrics and the sentiments that they support in present day. The lyrics, ‘and then he was a she,’ devalues the experiences and identities of trans folks.”