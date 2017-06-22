Two women died in apparent domestic-violence-related murder-suicide in Taylorsville

Two Taylorsville, Utah, women are dead in what police are calling a murder-suicide. The women were in a 3-year relationship and were in the process of breaking up. Police say they have been to the address of the incident several times responding to domestic violence calls. QSaltLake is not releasing the names of the deceased until police have contacted next-of-kin.

Unified Police responded to reports of a shooting Thursday morning at 6:30 in the area of Hard Rock Drive, Taylorsville, near 41st South and 27th West. Upon arrival, they found two women dead of gunshot wounds. Police believe the 49-year-old woman shot her 47-year-old ex-girlfriend, who was found in a car, and then herself about 100 yards away.

Friends have taken to Facebook to express their grief.

“I want to honor a beautiful and strong woman, one who fought and beat the demon of brain cancer, emerging stronger and more determined to live with love, acceptance, and integrity,” wrote Deb Rosenberg. “Her life was taken this morning by a person to whom she had shared her heart. That person had demons too, and [name of victim redacted] saw and loved her goodness, until it became a scary and dangerous situation. The result was loss of two lives. I am so sad for the loss in our community of friends, and my heart is hurting. I wish for us all to remember her infectious laugh, love of life, and let’s make our next toast to [name of victim redacted], and to healing the hurt and blame.”

Some friends are blaming police for inaction in the situation. Others are blaming our mental health care system, saying the suspect was in need of treatment.

When more information is available, this story will be updated.